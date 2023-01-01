Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 9 vs Reno 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on November 24, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 67W)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 9
88
Reno 10
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 9
56
Reno 10
61
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Reno 9
50
Reno 10
51
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Reno 9
77*
Reno 10
76*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 9
83*
Reno 10
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 9
78
Reno 10
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 9
69*
Reno 10
68*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 9
vs
Reno 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 9
89.7%
Reno 10
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 9 +2%
789
Reno 10
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 9 +2%
2836
Reno 10
2785
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 9
508650
Reno 10 +4%
526793
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 11 min) Yes (50% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 80 W
Further details
Notes on Reno 9:
    - Storage type depends on the config: UFS 3.1 in 512GB model and UFS 2.2 – 256GB.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 9. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 10.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
