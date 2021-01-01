Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno Ace vs Reno 10x zoom – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno Ace vs 10x zoom

Оппо Рено Ace
Oppo Reno Ace
VS
Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Ace
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (714 against 440 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (107 vs 99 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 627 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Ace
vs
Reno 10x zoom

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno Ace +62%
714 nits
Reno 10x zoom
440 nits

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno Ace
83.7%
Reno 10x zoom +4%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Ace and Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Ace
627
Reno 10x zoom +13%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Ace +10%
2709
Reno 10x zoom
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Ace +8%
464753
Reno 10x zoom
430644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.0 ColorOS 7
OS size - 15.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4065 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno Ace
12:15 hr
Reno 10x zoom +17%
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno Ace +7%
21:02 hr
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno Ace
30:23 hr
Reno 10x zoom +20%
36:24 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (50th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Ace +10%
87 dB
Reno 10x zoom
79 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 April 2019
Release date December 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno Ace. It has a better display and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno Ace or Huawei P30 Pro
2. Oppo Reno Ace or OnePlus 7T
3. Oppo Reno Ace or Oppo Realme X2 Pro
4. Oppo Reno Ace or Oppo Reno 3
5. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Apple iPhone 11
6. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
7. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Oppo Reno 2
8. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Oppo Reno 3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish