Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.