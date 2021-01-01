Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.