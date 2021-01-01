Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno Ace vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno Ace vs Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Ace
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 327K)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (714 against 538 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Ace
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 328 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno Ace +33%
714 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Reno Ace
83.7%
Reno 3 Pro +7%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Ace and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Ace +5%
627
Reno 3 Pro
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Ace +48%
2709
Reno 3 Pro
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Ace +42%
464753
Reno 3 Pro
327333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (60th and 122nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.0 ColorOS 7
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno Ace
12:15 hr
Reno 3 Pro +16%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno Ace +30%
21:02 hr
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno Ace +3%
30:23 hr
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (50th and 72nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Ace +3%
87 dB
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 December 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno Ace. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

