Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Reno Ace (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.