Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.