Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 195K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 414 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno Z
67
Nova 5T
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno Z
47
Nova 5T
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno Z
69
Nova 5T
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno Z
63
Nova 5T
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno Z
75
Nova 5T
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno Z
61
Nova 5T
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Z
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Reno Z
494 nits
Nova 5T +2%
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno Z +1%
85.3%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Z and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Z
414
Nova 5T +64%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Z
1562
Nova 5T +58%
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno Z
n/a
Nova 5T
330168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Z
195511
Nova 5T +104%
399353
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Z
n/a
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2019
Release date July 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

