Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 209K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 410 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Z
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.3% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Reno Z
494 nits
P40 Lite +4%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Reno Z +2%
85.3%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Z and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 970 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Z
410
P40 Lite +41%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Z
1547
P40 Lite +19%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Z
209384
P40 Lite +55%
325044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (215th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno Z
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno Z
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno Z
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 February 2020
Release date July 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P40 Lite. It has a better performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

