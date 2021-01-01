Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.