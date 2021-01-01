Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno Z vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 451 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 209K)
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3950 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 410 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Z
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.3% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 991:1
Max. Brightness
Reno Z +10%
494 nits
Realme 6
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Reno Z +1%
85.3%
Realme 6
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Z and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 970 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Z
410
Realme 6 +32%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Z
1547
Realme 6 +12%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Z
209384
Realme 6 +37%
287372

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 Realme UI
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno Z
n/a
Realme 6
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno Z
n/a
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno Z
n/a
Realme 6
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Z
n/a
Realme 6
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date July 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 6. It has a better performance and battery life.

