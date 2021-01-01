Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.