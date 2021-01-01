Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno Z vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno Z vs Realme XT

Оппо Рено Z
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Reno Z
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (494 against 439 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 195K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Z
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno Z +13%
494 nits
Realme XT
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno Z +1%
85.3%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Z and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 616
GPU clock 970 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Z +3%
414
Realme XT
401
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Z +7%
1562
Realme XT
1462
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno Z
n/a
Realme XT
185211
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Z
195511
Realme XT +14%
223024
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno Z
n/a
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno Z
n/a
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno Z
n/a
Realme XT
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Z
n/a
Realme XT
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date July 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme XT. It has a better camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

