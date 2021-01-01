Oppo Reno Z vs Realme XT
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (494 against 439 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 195K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.9%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P90
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3950 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|July 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme XT. It has a better camera, design, and sound.
