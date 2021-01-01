Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno Z vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno Z vs Reno 3

Оппо Рено Z
VS
Оппо Рено 3
Oppo Reno Z
Oppo Reno 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (594 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno Z
67
Reno 3
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno Z
47
Reno 3
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno Z
69
Reno 3
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno Z
63
Reno 3
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno Z
75
Reno 3
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno Z
61
Reno 3
66

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Z
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 136 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno Z
494 nits
Reno 3 +20%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno Z +3%
85.3%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Z and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Z +2%
414
Reno 3
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Z +3%
1562
Reno 3
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Z
195511
Reno 3 +4%
203408
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Z
n/a
Reno 3
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 December 2019
Release date July 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (body) - 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 3. It has a better camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

