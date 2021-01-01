Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno Z vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno Z (with Mediatek Helio P90) that was released on May 27, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno Z
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 195K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (533 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno Z
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 328 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno Z
494 nits
Reno 3 Pro +8%
533 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno Z
85.3%
Reno 3 Pro +5%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno Z and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446 Adreno 620
GPU clock 970 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno Z
414
Reno 3 Pro +44%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno Z
1562
Reno 3 Pro +17%
1827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno Z
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
249574
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno Z
195511
Reno 3 Pro +68%
328400
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno Z
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno Z
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno Z
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno Z
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 December 2019
Release date July 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

