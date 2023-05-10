Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Pro Plus vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 376K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 35W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro Plus
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 394 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Pro Plus
792 nits
90 Lite
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%
90 Lite
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Pro Plus +37%
829
90 Lite
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro Plus +27%
2199
90 Lite
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Pro Plus +45%
546588
90 Lite
376685
CPU 144013 -
GPU 139565 -
Memory 124196 -
UX 140573 -
Total score 546588 376685
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 15 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:28 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:47 hr -
Watching video 14:07 hr -
Gaming 05:48 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
11 Pro Plus
35:49 hr
90 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

