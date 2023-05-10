Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Pro Plus vs GT 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which is powered by МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 45W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 828 and 508 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix GT 10 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Infinix GT 10 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro Plus
vs
GT 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Pro Plus
791 nits
GT 10 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162.66 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.89 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro Plus +4%
90.5%
GT 10 Pro
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Infinix GT 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Pro Plus +63%
828
GT 10 Pro
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro Plus +32%
2193
GT 10 Pro
1663
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Pro Plus
543550
GT 10 Pro
n/a
CPU 144013 -
GPU 139565 -
Memory 124196 -
UX 140573 -
Total score 543550 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9917 -
Video editing 6272 -
Photo editing 36379 -
Data manipulation 8068 -
Writing score 19323 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:28 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:46 hr -
Watching video 14:07 hr -
Gaming 08:02 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
11 Pro Plus
37:29 hr
GT 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 -
Zoom Digital (lossless), 4x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 August 2023
Release date May 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 11 Pro Plus. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

