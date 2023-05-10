Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Pro Plus vs Zero 30 – which one to choose?

Realme 11 Pro Plus vs Infinix Zero 30

71 out of 100
Realme 11 Pro Plus
VS
71 out of 100
Infinix Zero 30
Realme 11 Pro Plus
Infinix Zero 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (35:31 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 68W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 513K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Infinix Zero 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro Plus
vs
Zero 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 950 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 439 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Pro Plus +3%
795 nits
Zero 30
770 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%
Zero 30
90%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
11 Pro Plus
954
Zero 30 +4%
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro Plus
2398
Zero 30 +31%
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
11 Pro Plus
513741
Zero 30 +29%
660641
CPU 154345 146892
GPU 90877 238899
Memory 131592 128749
UX 135498 140834
Total score 513741 660641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Pro Plus
2294
Zero 30
n/a
PCMark 3.0
11 Pro Plus
13238
Zero 30
n/a
Web score 9917 -
Video editing 6272 -
Photo editing 36379 -
Data manipulation 8068 -
Writing score 19323 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 13
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 15 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:28 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:49 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 14:07 hr 13:53 hr
Gaming 08:03 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 115 hr 90 hr
General battery life
11 Pro Plus +19%
35:31 hr
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
11 Pro Plus
80.5 dB
Zero 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 11 Pro Plus. But if the performance, gaming, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 30.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
