Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.