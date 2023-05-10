Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Pro Plus vs Nord 3 – which one to choose?

Realme 11 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:29 vs 31:56 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 552K)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (1125 against 799 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord 3 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro Plus
vs
Nord 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 394 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Pro Plus
799 nits
Nord 3 +41%
1125 nits

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%
Nord 3
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 2600 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro Plus
2218
Nord 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Pro Plus
552040
Nord 3 +83%
1012005
CPU 144013 256481
GPU 139565 385188
Memory 124196 177993
UX 140573 184752
Total score 552040 1012005
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11 Pro Plus
2295
Nord 3
n/a
Web score 9917 -
Video editing 7046 -
Photo editing 37319 -
Data manipulation 8068 -
Writing score 19323 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:28 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:46 hr 12:40 hr
Watching video 14:07 hr 13:28 hr
Gaming 08:02 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 115 hr 93 hr
General battery life
11 Pro Plus +17%
37:29 hr
Nord 3
31:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 -
Zoom Digital (lossless), 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 July 2023
Release date May 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 3 is definitely a better buy.

