Realme 11 Pro Plus vs 10 Pro Plus

71 out of 100
Realme 11 Pro Plus
VS
68 out of 100
Realme 10 Pro Plus
Realme 11 Pro Plus
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 67W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro Plus and 10 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro Plus
vs
10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
11 Pro Plus
n/a
10 Pro Plus
815 nits

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro Plus
90.5%
10 Pro Plus
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Pro Plus
842
10 Pro Plus +1%
847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro Plus
2321
10 Pro Plus +3%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Pro Plus +1%
533987
10 Pro Plus
529922
CPU - 143476
GPU - 139294
Memory - 102808
UX - 139148
Total score 533987 529922
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2286
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10316
Video editing - 7043
Photo editing - 36598
Data manipulation - 8163
Writing score - 20207
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:56 hr
Watching video - 17:15 hr
Gaming - 06:25 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
11 Pro Plus
n/a
10 Pro Plus
39:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 November 2022
Release date May 2023 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Realme 11 Pro Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
