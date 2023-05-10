Realme 11 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 80W)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 831 and 758 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
47
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
37
76*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|-
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Pro Plus +10%
831
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2194
Reno 10 Pro 5G +26%
2767
|CPU
|144013
|-
|GPU
|139565
|-
|Memory
|124196
|-
|UX
|140573
|-
|Total score
|546783
|-
|Web score
|9917
|-
|Video editing
|7046
|-
|Photo editing
|37319
|-
|Data manipulation
|8068
|-
|Writing score
|19323
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|ColorOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 11 min)
|Full charging time
|0:28 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|14:46 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:07 hr
|-
|Gaming
|08:02 hr
|-
|Standby
|115 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|-
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 4x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|July 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Realme 11 Pro Plus.
