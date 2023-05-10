Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Pro vs Nord N30 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 406K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 50W)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 828 and 688 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro and OnePlus Nord N30 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro
vs
Nord N30 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro +4%
90.4%
Nord N30 5G
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro and OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Pro +20%
828
Nord N30 5G
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro +15%
2278
Nord N30 5G
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Pro +27%
518522
Nord N30 5G
406700
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 40 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

