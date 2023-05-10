Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 11 vs Moto G (2023) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Realme 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6020) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (355K versus 318K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 611 and 541 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G (2023)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 and Motorola Moto G (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 11
vs
Moto G (2023)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 11 +3%
85.7%
Moto G (2023)
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 and Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 11 +13%
611
Moto G (2023)
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 11 +13%
1774
Moto G (2023)
1563
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 11 +12%
355548
Moto G (2023)
318612
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme 11. But if the camera, gaming, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G (2023).

