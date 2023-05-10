Realme 11 vs Nokia G42
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Realme 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6020) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Nokia G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme 11
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 317K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 606 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|560 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|193.8 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
