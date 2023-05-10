Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 11 vs Nokia G42 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Realme 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6020) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Nokia G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 317K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 606 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 and Nokia G42 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 11
vs
Nokia G42

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 193.8 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 11 +4%
85.7%
Nokia G42
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 and Nokia G42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 11 +12%
606
Nokia G42
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 11 +5%
1748
Nokia G42
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 11 +10%
349882
Nokia G42
317756
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:16 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Realme 11. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G42.

