Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 418 and 367 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Realme C53 and Infinix Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Realme C53
79*
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Realme C53
60*
Hot 30
58*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C53
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.74 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 390 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C53 +1%
85.5%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme C53 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C53 +14%
418
Hot 30
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C53 +20%
1485
Hot 30
1241
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C53
n/a
Hot 30
250317
CPU - 65760
GPU - 58886
Memory - 48854
UX - 77876
Total score - 250317
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C53
n/a
Hot 30
753
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 753
PCMark 3.0
Realme C53
n/a
Hot 30
8164
Web score - 7083
Video editing - 6137
Photo editing - 15148
Data manipulation - 5968
Writing score - 9231
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI T XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme C53. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

