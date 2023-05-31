Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C53 vs Note 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 418 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Realme C53 and Infinix Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C53
vs
Note 30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.74 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 390 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C53
n/a
Note 30
604 nits

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C53 +1%
85.5%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme C53 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C53
418
Note 30 +31%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C53
1485
Note 30 +21%
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C53
n/a
Note 30
385613
CPU - 103918
GPU - 85824
Memory - 88042
UX - 108028
Total score - 385613
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C53
n/a
Note 30
1252
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1252
PCMark 3.0
Realme C53
n/a
Note 30
10541
Web score - 8893
Video editing - 6387
Photo editing - 25548
Data manipulation - 6686
Writing score - 13134
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI T XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:40 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Realme C53
n/a
Note 30
32:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Realme C53.

