Realme C53 vs Infinix Note 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Stereo speakers
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
- Reverse charging feature
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 549 and 418 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
33
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
47*
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|560 nits
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|84.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
418
Note 30 +31%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1485
Note 30 +21%
1790
|CPU
|-
|103918
|GPU
|-
|85824
|Memory
|-
|88042
|UX
|-
|108028
|Total score
|-
|385613
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1252
|Web score
|-
|8893
|Video editing
|-
|6387
|Photo editing
|-
|25548
|Data manipulation
|-
|6686
|Writing score
|-
|13134
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI T
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:40 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Realme C53.
