Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Realme 10

Reasons to consider the Realme C53

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Realme C53 and Realme 10 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities