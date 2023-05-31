Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C53 vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 418 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Realme C53 and Realme 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C53
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 409 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C53
n/a
Realme 10
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C53 +1%
85.5%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Realme C53 and Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C53
418
Realme 10 +35%
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C53
1485
Realme 10 +18%
1759
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C53
n/a
Realme 10
379330
CPU - 107877
GPU - 91753
Memory - 78167
UX - 103138
Total score - 379330
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1363
PCMark 3.0
Realme C53
n/a
Realme 10
10318
Web score - 7938
Video editing - 6396
Photo editing - 25208
Data manipulation - 6743
Writing score - 13346
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI T Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:26 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:49 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Realme C53
n/a
Realme 10
37:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme C53
n/a
Realme 10
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2023 November 2022
Release date May 2023 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming is more important to you, then choose the Realme C53. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10.

