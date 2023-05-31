Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Realme C35

Reasons to consider the Realme C53

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Realme C53 and Realme C35 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities