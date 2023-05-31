Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C53 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

60 out of 100
Realme C53
52 out of 100
Realme C35
Realme C53
Realme C35

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 418 and 364 points
Reasons to consider the Realme C35
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Realme C53 and Realme C35 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C53
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.74 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C35
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C53 +2%
85.5%
Realme C35
84%

Performance

Tests of Realme C53 and Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 614 MHz 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C53 +15%
418
Realme C35
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C53 +7%
1485
Realme C35
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C35
229220
CPU - 69243
GPU - 24857
Memory - 72004
UX - 64073
Total score - 229220
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 43.8 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 463
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6796
Video editing - 4843
Photo editing - 16470
Data manipulation - 6533
Writing score - 9042
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI T Realme UI R Edition
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 February 2022
Release date May 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C53 is definitely a better buy.

