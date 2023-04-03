Home > Smartphone comparison > GT Neo 5 SE vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs Honor 90 Lite

78 out of 100
Realme GT Neo 5 SE
VS
58 out of 100
Honor 90 Lite
Realme GT Neo 5 SE
Honor 90 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (945K versus 376K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4500 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 35W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (451 vs 391 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Realme GT Neo 5 SE and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
GT Neo 5 SE
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 451 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
GT Neo 5 SE
87.9%
90 Lite +2%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT Neo 5 SE and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2910 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 580 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
90 Lite
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
GT Neo 5 SE +151%
945742
90 Lite
376685
CPU 239274 -
GPU 354162 -
Memory 173012 -
UX 182318 -
Total score 945742 376685
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5500 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 June 2023
Release date April 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S or Honor 90 Lite
2. OnePlus Nord N30 5G or Honor 90 Lite
3. Motorola Moto G Power 5G or Honor 90 Lite
4. Realme 11 Pro Plus or Honor 90 Lite
5. Vivo V27e or Honor 90 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo or Realme GT Neo 5 SE
7. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Realme GT Neo 5 SE
8. Realme GT Neo 5 or Realme GT Neo 5 SE
9. Vivo iQOO Neo 7 or Realme GT Neo 5 SE
10. Realme 10 Pro Plus or Realme GT Neo 5 SE
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский