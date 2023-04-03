Home > Smartphone comparison > GT Neo 5 SE vs GT Neo 3T – which one to choose?

Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs Neo 3T

77 out of 100
Realme GT Neo 5 SE
VS
70 out of 100
Realme GT Neo 3T
Realme GT Neo 5 SE
Realme GT Neo 3T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 701K)
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 397 PPI)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
GT Neo 5 SE
vs
GT Neo 3T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT Neo 3T
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
GT Neo 5 SE +3%
87.9%
GT Neo 3T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT Neo 5 SE and Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max clock 2910 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 650
GPU clock 580 MHz 670 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
GT Neo 5 SE +35%
946878
GT Neo 3T
701487
CPU 239274 186018
GPU 354162 240437
Memory 173012 117538
UX 182318 159202
Total score 946878 701487
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 47.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4245
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (76th and 176th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:03 hr
Watching video - 16:40 hr
Gaming - 05:01 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT Neo 3T
35:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 June 2022
Release date April 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.

