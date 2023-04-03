Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs Neo 3T 77 out of 100 VS 70 out of 100 Realme GT Neo 5 SE Realme GT Neo 3T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 701K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 701K) 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 397 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 397 PPI) The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 3T Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 471 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT Neo 3T 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio GT Neo 5 SE +3% 87.9% GT Neo 3T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time - 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:03 hr Watching video - 16:40 hr Gaming - 05:01 hr Standby - 118 hr General battery life GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT Neo 3T 35:39 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT Neo 3T 80 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 June 2022 Release date April 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.