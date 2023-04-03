Home > Smartphone comparison > GT Neo 5 SE vs GT2 Pro – which one to choose?

77 out of 100
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
GT Neo 5 SE
vs
GT2 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
778 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
GT Neo 5 SE
87.9%
GT2 Pro +1%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT Neo 5 SE and Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2910 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Adreno 730
GPU clock 580 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
3500
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
GT Neo 5 SE
946878
GT2 Pro +9%
1035390
CPU 239274 249768
GPU 354162 448381
Memory 173012 172528
UX 182318 166045
Total score 946878 1035390
3DMark Wild Life Performance
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
9416
Max surface temperature - 47.4 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9416
PCMark 3.0
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
13345
Web score - 10253
Video editing - 5942
Photo editing - 40293
Data manipulation - 9260
Writing score - 20057
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (76th and 45th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:59 hr
Watching video - 16:07 hr
Gaming - 05:15 hr
Standby - 115 hr
General battery life
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
35:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a
GT2 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2023 January 2022
Release date April 2023 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme GT2 Pro.

