Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs GT2 Pro 77 out of 100 VS 76 out of 100 Realme GT Neo 5 SE Realme GT2 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Realme GT Neo 5 SE USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Realme GT2 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 10 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT2 Pro 778 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio GT Neo 5 SE 87.9% GT2 Pro +1% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:59 hr Watching video - 16:07 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 115 hr General battery life GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT2 Pro 35:02 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 150° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

- 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT2 Pro 126 Video quality GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT2 Pro 109 Generic camera score GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT2 Pro 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness GT Neo 5 SE n/a GT2 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 January 2022 Release date April 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme GT2 Pro.