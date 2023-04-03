Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs GT2 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.7%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|10 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193.1 g (6.81 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2910 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 725
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|580 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
|~2513 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3500
|CPU
|239274
|249768
|GPU
|354162
|448381
|Memory
|173012
|172528
|UX
|182318
|166045
|Total score
|946878
|1035390
|Max surface temperature
|-
|47.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|65%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9416
|Web score
|-
|10253
|Video editing
|-
|5942
|Photo editing
|-
|40293
|Data manipulation
|-
|9260
|Writing score
|-
|20057
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (76th and 45th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:59 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:07 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|115 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|January 2022
|Release date
|April 2023
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme GT2 Pro.
