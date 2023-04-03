Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs Realme GT3 77 out of 100 VS 78 out of 100 Realme GT Neo 5 SE Realme GT3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme GT3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4600 mAh Reasons to consider the Realme GT3 Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1068K versus 946K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) GT Neo 5 SE n/a Realme GT3 970 nits

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material - Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio GT Neo 5 SE 87.9% Realme GT3 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 100 W 240 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 4 min) Full charging time - 0:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:11 hr Watching video - 15:03 hr Gaming - 04:53 hr Standby - 146 hr General battery life GT Neo 5 SE n/a Realme GT3 35:34 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 112° 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT3. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Realme GT Neo 5 SE.