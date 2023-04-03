Home > Smartphone comparison > GT Neo 5 SE vs 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 533K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Evaluation of Realme GT Neo 5 SE and 11 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193.1 g (6.81 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
GT Neo 5 SE
87.9%
11 Pro Plus +3%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT Neo 5 SE and Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 2910 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 580 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
GT Neo 5 SE +79%
955996
11 Pro Plus
533987
CPU 239274 -
GPU 354162 -
Memory 173012 -
UX 182318 -
Total score 955996 533987
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 May 2023
Release date April 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.

