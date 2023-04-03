Realme GT Neo 5 SE vs 11 Pro Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2) that was released on April 3, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (955K versus 533K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
- 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
71
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
75
54
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
76
74*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
99*
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193.1 g (6.81 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Max clock
|2910 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 725
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|580 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2321
|CPU
|239274
|-
|GPU
|354162
|-
|Memory
|173012
|-
|UX
|182318
|-
|Total score
|955996
|533987
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.
