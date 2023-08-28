Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT5 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Realme GT5 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Realme GT5
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Realme GT5
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on August 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 27W)
  • Comes with 917 mAh larger battery capacity: 5240 vs 4323 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Realme
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1880 and 1483 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Realme GT5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT5
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 451 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Dragontrail Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.13 mm (6.42 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.38 mm (2.97 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT5 +1%
88.8%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~1789.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT5
1483
iPhone 14 Pro Max +27%
1880
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT5
4084
iPhone 14 Pro Max +32%
5396
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 251271
GPU - 404052
Memory - 114622
UX - 145630
Total score - 912296
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9851
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery

Capacity 5240 mAh 4323 mAh
Max charge power 150 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:02 hr
Watching video - 21:10 hr
Gaming - 07:13 hr
Standby - 156 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Realme GT5.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
