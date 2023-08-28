Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT5 vs GT Neo 3T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on August 28, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 80W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 397 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Realme GT5 and GT Neo 3T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT5
vs
GT Neo 3T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Dragontrail Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT5
n/a
GT Neo 3T
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.13 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.38 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT5 +4%
88.8%
GT Neo 3T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT5 and Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz 670 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~1372.1 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT5 +47%
1483
GT Neo 3T
1012
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT5 +29%
4084
GT Neo 3T
3176
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT5
n/a
GT Neo 3T
702181
CPU - 188149
GPU - 238328
Memory - 121919
UX - 158351
Total score - 702181
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 47.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4242
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5240 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 150 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:03 hr
Watching video - 16:40 hr
Gaming - 05:01 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life
Realme GT5
n/a
GT Neo 3T
35:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme GT5
n/a
GT Neo 3T
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2023 June 2022
Release date September 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT5 is definitely a better buy.

