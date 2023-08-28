Realme GT5 vs GT2 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on August 28, 2023, against the Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 65W)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1233 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro
- 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
73
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
82
74
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
97*
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Dragontrail
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.7%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|10 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.13 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.38 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|~2512.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT5 +20%
1483
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT5 +17%
4084
3483
|CPU
|-
|249768
|GPU
|-
|448381
|Memory
|-
|172528
|UX
|-
|166045
|Total score
|-
|1030955
|Max surface temperature
|-
|47.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|66%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9406
|Web score
|-
|10295
|Video editing
|-
|5967
|Photo editing
|-
|40161
|Data manipulation
|-
|9219
|Writing score
|-
|20240
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16, 24 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5240 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|150 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:08 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:07 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:27 hr
|Standby
|-
|115 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|January 2022
|Release date
|September 2023
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 150 W
|Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Realme GT5. It has a better camera, performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and design.
