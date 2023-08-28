Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT5 vs GT2 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on August 28, 2023, against the Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 65W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1233 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro
  • 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Realme GT5 and GT2 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT5
vs
GT2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Dragontrail Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT5
n/a
GT2 Pro
775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.13 mm (6.42 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.38 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT5
88.8%
GT2 Pro
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme GT5 and Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~2512.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT5 +20%
1483
GT2 Pro
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT5 +17%
4084
GT2 Pro
3483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT5
n/a
GT2 Pro
1030955
CPU - 249768
GPU - 448381
Memory - 172528
UX - 166045
Total score - 1030955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT5
n/a
GT2 Pro
9406
Max surface temperature - 47.4 °C
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9406
PCMark 3.0
Realme GT5
n/a
GT2 Pro
13765
Web score - 10295
Video editing - 5967
Photo editing - 40161
Data manipulation - 9219
Writing score - 20240
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Capacity 5240 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 150 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:08 hr
Watching video - 16:07 hr
Gaming - 05:27 hr
Standby - 115 hr
General battery life
Realme GT5
n/a
GT2 Pro
35:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme GT5
n/a
GT2 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 January 2022
Release date September 2023 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Realme GT5. It has a better camera, performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and design.

