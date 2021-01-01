Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (432 against 377 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (160K versus 52K)
  • Has a 0.91 inch larger screen size
  • 33% higher pixel density (415 vs 311 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 4x more RAM: 4GB versus 1GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 311 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core +15%
432 nits
Honor 10i
377 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%
Honor 10i +12%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01 Core
52787
Honor 10i +203%
160017

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Android Go EMUI 9.1
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2019
Release date August 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

