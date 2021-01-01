Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Honor 8A Prime – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Huawei Honor 8A Prime

Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А Прайм
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Huawei Honor 8A Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 10% higher pixel density (311 vs 282 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Prime
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (99K versus 43K)
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Honor 8A Prime

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 311 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 79.2%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core
438 nits
Honor 8A Prime +3%
453 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Huawei Honor 8A Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01 Core
45729
Honor 8A Prime +96%
89456
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01 Core
43625
Honor 8A Prime +127%
99120

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Android Go EMUI 9
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8A Prime is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy A10
2. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy A01
3. Galaxy A01 Core or Nokia 1.3
4. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy M01 Core
5. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy A2 Core
6. Honor 8A Prime or Honor 8A
7. Honor 8A Prime or Galaxy M21
8. Honor 8A Prime or Honor 8X
9. Honor 8A Prime or Honor 10 Lite
10. Honor 8A Prime or Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish