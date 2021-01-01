Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 37% higher pixel density (427 vs 311 PPI)
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (629 against 432 nits)
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.5%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
665
Honor 9 Lite +41%
938
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1821
Honor 9 Lite +104%
3708
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
52787
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Android Go
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|December 2017
|Release date
|August 2020
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
