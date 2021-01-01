Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
VS
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 37% higher pixel density (427 vs 311 PPI)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (629 against 432 nits)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 311 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core
432 nits
Honor 9 Lite +46%
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%
Honor 9 Lite +2%
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01 Core
1821
Honor 9 Lite +104%
3708
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android Go EMUI 9
OS size 5.4 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 December 2017
Release date August 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
