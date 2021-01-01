Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (97K versus 52K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 311 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 73.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core
432 nits
Honor 9S
n/a

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 Core +1%
74.5%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01 Core
52787
Honor 9S +85%
97418

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Android Go Magic UI 3.1
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9S. It has a better performance and battery life.

