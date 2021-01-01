Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo A54

Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
VS
Оппо А54
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Oppo A54

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • 16% higher pixel density (311 vs 269 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (103K versus 48K)
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P35
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (490 against 424 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 311 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core
424 nits
Oppo A54 +16%
490 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%
Oppo A54 +11%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A01 Core
48936
Oppo A54 +112%
103683
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Android Go ColorOS 7.2
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 March 2021
Release date August 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A54 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
