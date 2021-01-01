Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Realme 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo Realme 5

Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
VS
Оппо Реалми 5
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Oppo Realme 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 48 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 42K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (483 against 426 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Realme 5

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 311 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core
426 nits
Realme 5 +13%
483 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%
Realme 5 +11%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Oppo Realme 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01 Core
44627
Realme 5 +210%
138492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01 Core
42504
Realme 5 +225%
138280

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go ColorOS 7
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A01 Core
n/a
Realme 5
21:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A01 Core
n/a
Realme 5
20:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A01 Core
n/a
Realme 5
47:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4208 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 August 2019
Release date August 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy A10
2. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy A01
3. Galaxy A01 Core or Nokia 1.3
4. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy M01 Core
5. Galaxy A01 Core or Galaxy A2 Core
6. Realme 5 or P30 Lite
7. Realme 5 or Galaxy A51
8. Realme 5 or Redmi 8
9. Realme 5 or A5 (2020)
10. Realme 5 or Realme 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish