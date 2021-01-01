Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo Realme C11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 52K)
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (483 against 432 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.5%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
52787
Realme C11 +107%
109014
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|June 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C11 is definitely a better buy.
