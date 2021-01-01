Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 Core vs Realme C11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo Realme C11

Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
VS
Оппо Реалми C11
Oppo Realme C11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 52K)
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (483 against 432 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01 Core
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 311 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 Core
432 nits
Realme C11 +12%
483 nits

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%
Realme C11 +10%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 Core and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01 Core
52787
Realme C11 +107%
109014

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Android Go Realme UI 1.0
OS size 5.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2020 June 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

