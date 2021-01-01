Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo Realme C12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 59 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C12
- Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 52K)
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.5%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1023
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
52787
Realme C12 +113%
112300
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C12 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1