Samsung Galaxy A01 Core vs Oppo Realme C21
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.3-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 Core (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
- Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 43K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|311 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.5%
|80.8%
Design and build
|Height
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
45641
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
43376
Realme C21 +166%
115473
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.64 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.18 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C21 is definitely a better buy.
