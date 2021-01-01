Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 91K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (458 vs 301 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (665 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 5.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 301 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
iPhone X +58%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
iPhone X +10%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Apple GPU
GPU clock 450 MHz -
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
176
iPhone X +428%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
804
iPhone X +197%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01
70706
iPhone X +250%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
91573
iPhone X +174%
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 7.1 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A01
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A01
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A01
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2017
Release date February 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

