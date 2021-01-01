Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (424 vs 301 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 301 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 72.39%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
Honor 8 +7%
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 +4%
75.1%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01
70706
Honor 8 +38%
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
91573
Honor 8
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 8
OS size 7.1 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2016
Release date February 2020 August 2016
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8.

