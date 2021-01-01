Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Honor 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Honor 8 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А01
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A01
Huawei Honor 8 Lite

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.45% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
  • 41% higher pixel density (424 vs 301 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Honor 8 Lite

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 301 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 69.65%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01 +8%
75.1%
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 655
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01 +24%
70706
Honor 8 Lite
56892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size 7.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 February 2017
Release date February 2020 April 2017
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 is definitely a better buy.

