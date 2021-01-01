Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.