Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Honor 8S

Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (87K versus 79K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 159 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 301 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
428 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Honor 8S +4%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01 +11%
177
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01 +51%
814
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01 +10%
87653
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2 EMUI 9.0
OS size 7.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 April 2019
Release date February 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (58.1%)
18 (41.9%)
Total votes: 43

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A01
2. Honor 8A or Galaxy A01
3. Galaxy A11 or Galaxy A01
4. Galaxy A10s or Galaxy A01
5. Galaxy A10e or Galaxy A01
6. Honor 9X or Honor 8S
7. Honor 9 Lite or Honor 8S
8. Honor 9A or Honor 8S
9. Honor 8 Lite or Honor 8S
10. Y5 (2019) or Honor 8S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish