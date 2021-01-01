Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Самсунг Галакси А01
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Samsung Galaxy A01
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 91K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • 32% higher pixel density (396 vs 301 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 301 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Honor 8X +12%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
176
Honor 8X +89%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
804
Honor 8X +66%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01
70706
Honor 8X +93%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
91573
Honor 8X +51%
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size 7.1 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2018
Release date February 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
