Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 42% higher pixel density (427 vs 301 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (611 against 428 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 301 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
428 nits
Honor 9 Lite +43%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Honor 9 Lite +1%
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2 EMUI 9
OS size 7.1 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 December 2017
Release date February 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (46.2%)
7 (53.8%)
Total votes: 13

